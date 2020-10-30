Zimbabwe drafts e-vehicles policy

Zimbabwe has commenced the drafting process of an E-Mobility Framework that will guide the use of electric vehicles and benchmark the phasing out of fuel powered automobiles.

The framework, which was approved during the second quarter of the year, is expected to be complete by mid next year, and will run till 2030.

Ministry of Lands, climate change management department, scientist Tatenda Mutasa said the exercise will be supported by the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN).

The CTCN is the operational arm of the UNFCCC Technology Mechanism, hosted by the UN Environment Programme and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Centre promotes the accelerated transfer of environmentally sound technologies for low carbon and climate resilient development at the request of developing countries.

“Right now, we are developing an E-Mobility Framework… We got the approval last quarter, and we are putting everything in place. Otherwise by mid-next year, we will have the E-Mobility Framework in place.

The development is part of Zimbabwe’s commitment after it ratified the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2017.

The Agreement requires all Parties to put forward their efforts through “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) to reduce emissions beginning this year.

Under the agreement, Zimbabwe committed to reduce its per capita energy emissions by 33% below the projected business as usual scenario by 2030.

Emissions contain greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane which cause climate change.

Mutasa said the introduction of e-vehicles and phasing out of fuel powered ones is part of the government’s efforts to reduce emissions.

Mauritius registered innovative firm VAYA Africa, a subsidiary of Econet Global has taken the lead in introducing e-powered vehicles in the country under its smart solutions initiative.

“We already have model e-vehicles in the country through Vaya. We only need to upscale them so that people develop the culture to use them as an alternative to petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles,” said Mutasa.

Moreover, as part of its target to reduce emissions, the government is currently debating to ban the use of coal – another major catalyst of climate change.

“The world over, they are saying let’s ban, let’s phase out the use of coal. In Zimbabwe, we have vast reserves of coal. So, we are still discussing it at national level. Do we have to phase out the use of coal and go for other alternatives? So, discussions are underway with the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Public Service,” said Mutasa.