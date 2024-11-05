Zimbabwe bars police from cell phone use while on duty

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwean authorities have stopped police officers from using mobile phones while on duty.

A memo circulated across police stations in Masvingo Province read: “With immediate effect, no member is allowed to be in possession of a cell phone whilst on duty. Cell phones should only be used during break and lunch times.”

Issued on Oct. 31, the memo did not provide specific reasons for the cell phone ban, although Zimbabwe’s police force has gained a reputation for corruption.

Recently, police in Zimbabwe confirmed that two traffic officers in the capital were detained after a social media video showed them accepting bribes from drivers of public transport vehicles.

Anadolu Agency

