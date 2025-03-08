Zanu PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE’S governing party, Zanu PF is in the process of crafting a digital media policy to rein in its members and affiliates, who have been at loggerheads with some leaders as internal conflicts persist.

The envisaged policy was submitted to the Politburo Wednesday for consideration as the party frets over members abusing social media.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters recently, Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, said there are members who are using social media to cause instability within the party.

“The national political commissar is chairing a committee to come up a Zanu PF social media management policy. We found that the party has suffered a lot of harm from what goes on on social media.

“What we do not approve is a Zanu PF cadre, a member of Zanu PF from the cell right up to the president, use social media to criticise colleagues. The channels are there. We are hopeful the social media policy that is to be crafted will assist not entirely or help assist put order and discipline and unity within our party,” said Chinamasa.

Zanu PF has been struggling to contain its members and affiliates, some of which were ostensibly created to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa. One of the affiliates, Varakashi for ED, recently criticised Chinamasa after he warned them about bringing the party into disrepute.

They have been accused of fanning factionalism, going against President Mnangagwa’s public declaration of not seeking re-election.

Despite some of the affiliates having been established to counter the narrative of the opposition using digital media, some have reflected Zanu PF’s divisions, with members split between supporting Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is touted to be next in the party’s succession plan.

Chinamasa said once the digital media policy has been approved, Zanu PF will nip in the bud any members going against the party.

“The party is going to put its foot down on issues to do with WhatsApp exchanges. We have developed technology to detect who are the ghost people. A lot of people have been masquerading under ghost accounts. We have technology to tell who is a ghost. This time we will be able to uncover who are the ghosts doing all these things,” he said.

Zanu PF recently purged and suspended members who were accused of spreading divisive messages using social media.

