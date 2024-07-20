Yahsat Showcases Advanced Satellite Technology to Zimbabwean Officials

Spread the love

DUBAI,– Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s leading satellite solutions provider, hosted a high-level forum with several Zimbabwean Government Ministries, demonstrating its latest space technology innovations.

The event was held in collaboration with Satcom Technologies, Yahsat’s newly appointed partner in Zimbabwe, to explore new opportunities in satellite communications within the African nation.

The forum, which took place at the Hyatt Regency in Harare, drew high-level delegates from various Zimbabwean Government Ministries. The discussions centered around Yahsat’s cutting-edge space technology and its potential to connect communities to essential online services. The event featured live demonstrations of Yahsat’s latest Telemedicine and e-Learning solutions, allowing Zimbabwean officials to experience the technology firsthand.

Attendees learned about the significant impact of Yahsat’s products and services and how the Zimbabwean Government could leverage space technology to enhance the education and health sectors.

“We are delighted with the response we received from attendees at the showcase of our space technology solutions,” said Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat. “Our satellite-based solutions make it possible to connect communities in even the most isolated areas reliably and securely, enabling access to crucial e-Learning and Telemedicine solutions. The Government of Zimbabwe expressed strong interest in these solutions after witnessing the demonstrations.”

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat, emphasized the importance of the partnership with Satcom Technologies, stating, “The partnership between Yahsat and Satcom Technologies is a testament to our commitment to actively contribute to bridging the digital divide experienced by underserved communities across Africa. By combining our expertise with Satcom Technologies, we can significantly enhance Zimbabwe’s connectivity infrastructure and contribute to its economic development.”

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, Chief Executive Officer of Satcom Technologies, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “Satcom is thrilled about our strategic partnership with Yahsat, which enables us to deliver much-needed solutions to our target sectors. The strong interest from various Zimbabwe Government Ministries during the forum highlights the potential of these solutions.”

The live showcase was deemed a success, with both partners and government officials experiencing the advanced capabilities of Yahsat’s space tech solutions firsthand. The demonstrations illustrated how these solutions could improve access to education, health, and other services for millions of people.

The agreement with Satcom Technologies exemplifies Yahsat’s determination to provide advanced satellite communication technology, transforming connectivity and technological capabilities in communities across Zimbabwe. These solutions enable users in even the most remote areas to access essential public services in e-Learning, Telemedicine, Mobility, and Fixed solutions, acting as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

Yahsat’s satellite broadband solutions provider, YahClick, has established an extensive partner network throughout Africa, present in 28 countries across the continent. YahClick leverages satellite broadband services to individuals, governments, and businesses, empowering communities by enabling online government services and e-commerce.

As a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Yahsat offers multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia, and Australasia. Yahsat’s fleet of five satellites reaches over 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications, including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling, and mobility solutions.

Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka, and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime, and aero platforms to consumers, governments, and enterprises. Its businesses include Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes), and YahLink.

Yahsat also has equity partnerships in Hughes do Brazil and YahLive with SES. In 2020, Yahsat began constructing Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, set to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat ordered two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

