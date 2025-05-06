WhatsApp stops working on older iPhones

Spread the love

More than two billion WhatsApp users worldwide rely on the app daily, but a recent update has left owners of older Apple devices in the digital dark.

As of yesterday, WhatsApp has officially stopped working on three popular iPhone models: the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Users of these devices can no longer send or receive messages on the app unless they upgrade to a phone running iOS 15.1 or newer.

The Meta-owned platform says it regularly reviews the devices it supports and this decision was part of its annual update process.

“Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told MailOnline. “These devices might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

The move, though expected, has still come as a blow to some users of the aging Apple devices, which were discontinued between 2016 and 2017 and no longer receive software or security support from Apple.

The iPhone 5s, launched in 2013, and the iPhone 6/6 Plus, released in 2014, have now also lost access to other major apps like Spotify and Instagram. WhatsApp’s latest requirement effectively ends the usability of these phones for modern communication.

Users still using a compatible iPhone are urged to check their iOS version and upgrade to iOS 15.1 or higher. This can be done by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

To see your current iOS version, go to Settings > General > About, then look under “Version.”

While device compatibility remains a hot topic, WhatsApp is also facing backlash over a controversial new feature introduced in its latest update – the addition of a persistent blue circle icon in the corner of all chat screens.

This button links to Meta AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot designed to assist with questions, tasks, or ideas. Meta has marketed it as an optional digital assistant, but users have not taken kindly to its sudden presence.

“Okay, how do I get rid of Meta AI in WhatsApp? The button is constantly hovering in the way and I will never ever use it,” one user complained on X (formerly Twitter).

Another posted: “Massive ‘ask AI’ button WhatsApp omg just leave me alone man.”

Meta has not announced plans to allow users to hide or disable the AI shortcut, fueling further frustration among its user base.

Despite the backlash, WhatsApp maintains that these changes are part of its efforts to improve functionality, security, and user engagement.

Source – Mailonline

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...