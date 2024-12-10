WhatsApp hackers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Zimbabweans are facing an alarming surge in cybercrime as WhatsApp scams target unsuspecting users, hijacking accounts and wreaking havoc across social groups. These sophisticated cybercriminals exploit victims through malicious links, leaving them scrambling to regain control of their digital lives.

The schemes are disturbingly clever. A simple click on a link offering attractive investment opportunities or giveaways is all it takes for hackers to infiltrate accounts.

Take the case of Winston Mukudu, who fell victim to one such scam. Enticed by a Bitcoin-related link, he clicked, only to find his account taken over. Hackers used it to send inappropriate messages and phishing links to his contacts, tarnishing his reputation and perpetuating the scam.

How the Scams Work

Once hackers gain access, they activate WhatsApp’s two-step verification feature, creating a security PIN that locks out the rightful owner. This added layer of security, designed to protect users, becomes a weapon for the attackers.

Cybersecurity experts believe hackers may also use advanced techniques like SIM cloning or malware to maintain control, even after victims renew their SIM cards.

The implications are far-reaching. WhatsApp, a vital communication tool in Zimbabwe, is becoming a gateway for cybercriminals to access sensitive personal and business information.

How to Protect Yourself

To safeguard your account, follow these tips:

Be Skeptical of Links

Avoid clicking on unsolicited links, especially those promising giveaways or high returns on investments.

Enable Two-Step Verification

Activate this feature in your WhatsApp settings to add a PIN that only you know.

Keep Apps Updated

Regularly update WhatsApp through official platforms like the Google Play Store or App Store to ensure you have the latest security features.

Use Antivirus Software

Protect your devices from malware by installing reputable antivirus programs.

Avoid Untrusted Downloads

Only download apps from verified sources.

What to Do if Hacked

If your account is compromised, immediately contact your network provider to check for SIM cloning or unauthorized activity. Email WhatsApp support at support@whatsapp.com to deactivate your account. Provide your phone number in international format (e.g., +26377XXXXXXX).

If hackers activate two-step verification, brace for a 7-day lockout period before regaining access using your One-Time Password (OTP).

Rising Threats Demand Vigilance

As cybercrime rises, Zimbabweans must remain alert to the dangers lurking online. These scams are a stark reminder to treat unsolicited messages with caution and to bolster digital security.

Stay informed and share this message to protect others from falling prey to these devious schemes. Your online safety starts with you.

Source – The Herald

