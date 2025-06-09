TikTok star Khaby Lame detained by United States immigration authorities for visa overstay

Spread the love

Khaby Lame (Khabane Lame), the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, was briefly detained by U.S. immigration authorities on Friday after overstaying his visa, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Senegalese-born Italian citizen was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a statement released to AFP, ICE said, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations.”

According to the agency, Lame entered the U.S. on April 30, 2025, on a non-immigrant visa but “overstayed the terms of his visa.”

After being detained, Lame was granted voluntary departure, a provision that allows foreign nationals to leave the United States on their own rather than face formal removal proceedings.

ICE confirmed that he was released the same day and has since left the country.

No further legal action is expected as a result of the voluntary departure.

As of yet, Lame has not commented publicly on the incident.

Khabane “Khaby” Lame rose to global fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with his signature silent, deadpan reactions to overly complicated “life hack” videos.

His unique comedic style resonated across cultures, propelling him to the top of TikTok, where he now has over 162 million followers.

This is currently the highest on the platform.

Lame’s success has extended beyond social media.

He has been featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Fortune’s 40 Under 40 lists, and in 2022, he was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, reflecting his influence both online and off.