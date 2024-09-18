Telone now authorised Starlink services reseller

Spread the love

State-owned telecommunications firm, TelOne, has announced that it is now an officially authorised reseller of Starlink services.

In a notice, Telone said: “Please be advised that TelOne is now an officially authorised Starlink reseller.

“This exciting development expands our range of services that enable us to better serve you with modern and efficient connectivity solutions.

“The Starlink satellite internet solution is designed to deliver high speed, low latency internet access, including the most remote parts of the country.

“TelOne is committed to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond. The appointment of TelOne as an authorised Starlink reseller enhances our ability to achieve this goal.”

Source: Herald

