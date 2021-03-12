‘Stop attacking each other on social media’ – ZANU PF

ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) met yesterday at Mazowe hotel and urged members of the party to desist from attacking each other on social media but instead use internal party platforms to settle disputes.

According to a press statement issued by the secretary for information Kushinga Dutiro the meeting was also attended by politburo members, Central Committee members and ex- official Members.

“Members must not use social media to attack expose and character assassinate fellow comrades but utilise internal party platforms to settle disputes.

DCC must work closely with the District Development Coordinator and the Rural District Council to ensure speedy rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure which have been badly damaged rains.

Mazowe Rural District Council must expedite acquisition of identified land adjacent to Glendale for High Density housing.

Mazowe Rural District Council to procure forthwith the services of external auditors to come and audit the disposal of land by council, in both rural and urban areas, since August 2018.

DCC must proceed immediately to hold Ward Meetings guided by the subsisting COVID-19 regulations and engage with the masses as part of its mobilisation endeavors,” reads the press statement.