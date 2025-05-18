Starlink Surge in Zimbabwe Highlights Africa’s Untapped Digital Potential

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has witnessed a dramatic surge in satellite internet uptake, with the recent entry of Starlink into the market triggering a record-breaking 513.79% increase in VSAT subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

In its latest quarterly report, POTRAZ revealed that subscriptions soared from 3,814 in Q3 to 23,410 by the end of Q4. Although Starlink figures are bundled under traditional VSAT services, the bulk of the 20,000 new users are believed to have joined due to the service’s debut in Zimbabwe. This meteoric growth came despite the fact that Starlink’s capacity in urban areas sold out rapidly.

The satellite-based service has proven to be a game-changer for underserved communities, particularly in rural and remote regions where fibre infrastructure is scarce or non-existent. With two-thirds of Zimbabwe’s population living in rural areas and fibre subscriptions sitting at just 79,416 nationwide as of December 2024, the demand for affordable, high-speed internet alternatives is evident.

Cost has long been a barrier in Zimbabwe’s digital landscape. Fibre packages from local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) often range from $100 to $500 per month, a prohibitive cost for many households. Starlink, by comparison, offers packages from $30 to $50 per month. Even after factoring in the hardware costs, most users are seeing returns on their investment within a few months.

To put Starlink’s impact into perspective, it took more than a decade for fibre subscriptions to reach the 80,000 mark. Starlink added 20,000 users in just three months, equalling 25% of the country’s total fibre user base.

Mobile internet remains the dominant mode of access in Zimbabwe, with around 12 million active mobile subscribers. Yet the swift adoption of Starlink underscores the vast, unmet demand for high-quality, fixed broadband options in areas beyond the reach of fibre or consistent mobile coverage.

Across Africa, the story is much the same. Starlink is now operational in 19 countries on the continent and had 336,000 subscribers by the end of Q1 2025, up from 237,000 at the close of 2024 — a gain of nearly 100,000 in just three months. Africa now accounts for 6.2% of Starlink’s global subscriber base, which totals 5.4 million users in 124 countries. Remarkably, Zimbabwe alone accounts for 8.5% of the continent’s Starlink users.

Observers draw parallels between this rapid adoption and the explosive growth of satellite television in Zimbabwe during the 2000s. Frustrated by poor-quality national programming, millions of Zimbabweans turned to satellite alternatives like DStv or free-to-air decoders. Over 3 million households installed satellite dishes at a time when the population was under 15 million — a testament to the population’s willingness to embrace technology that delivers tangible value.

The current boom in satellite internet adoption may, in part, be fuelled by this history. Satellite services are already seen as standard in many homes, making the transition to satellite internet a natural progression. As with TV, Starlink is filling a critical infrastructure gap left by limited public investment and high costs.

The rural uptake is especially noteworthy. While urban centres hit capacity quickly, a quiet digital revolution is underway in Zimbabwe’s countryside. Businesses, clinics, homes, and schools are connecting to the internet — often for the first time — via Starlink. In a recent “Back to School” campaign, a local Starlink retailer announced a shipment of 6,000 mini kits priced at $220, targeting rural schools. For context, Zimbabwe had only 3,814 traditional VSAT users before Starlink entered the market. Now, one shipment alone exceeds that number.

This surge in connectivity points to a broader opportunity across Africa. If companies can provide effective, affordable solutions, adoption can be swift and widespread — especially in markets where traditional infrastructure has failed to deliver.

Starlink’s success in Zimbabwe is more than a commercial win. It is a powerful reminder of Africa’s latent digital potential and a case study in how technology — when matched with pricing that meets the market — can transform entire communities in a matter of months.

Like this: Like Loading...