Starlink Launches in Zimbabwe, Offering Satellite Internet for US$50 a Month

HARARE – SpaceX’s satellite broadband service, Starlink, is now available in Zimbabwe, offering internet connectivity at US$50 per month, plus a one-time fee of US$350 for a setup kit, according to the company’s website.

Several local companies have received government approval to act as resellers for Starlink, but the company is also selling directly to consumers. Customers who purchase directly from Starlink must also pay a US$23 shipping fee.

For those looking for a more affordable option, Starlink offers the Starlink Mini, designed for basic internet needs and smaller households. This package, capped at 100 Mbps, comes with a setup cost of US$200 and a monthly fee of US$30, compared to the standard service, which offers speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

The arrival of Starlink is seen as a potential game changer in Zimbabwe, where high data costs and limited rural connectivity have been longstanding issues. The satellite system provides internet access even in areas without land-based infrastructure, making it a crucial solution for underserved communities.

Zimbabwe’s telecom regulator, POTRAZ, approved Starlink’s licensing in May 2023. President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed the development, stating that the service would lead to “the deployment of high-speed, low-cost, low-earth-orbit internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas.”

According to a 2021 World Bank report, only 34.8% of Zimbabwe’s population had access to the internet. Currently, the country’s internet services are dominated by three major mobile network operators: Econet, NetOne, and Telecel.

Starlink’s African rollout began in January 2023, starting with Nigeria. The service is now available in 14 African countries, including Zimbabwe’s neighbors Eswatini, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

