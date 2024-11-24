Starlink Intensifies Push for Direct-to-Mobile Connectivity

Spread the love

GLOBAL – Starlink, the satellite internet provider under SpaceX, is ramping up its efforts to bring direct-to-smartphone connectivity via low-Earth orbit satellites, signalling a major shift in global broadband access.

A report by Techopedia revealed that 13 of the 20 satellites Starlink launched last week are equipped with direct-to-mobile capabilities. This comes on the heels of a similar launch on 8 June, where another 13 satellites carried the same functionality.

The concept of “direct-to-mobile” aims to provide seamless connectivity to standard LTE phones, allowing users to access text, voice, and data services without needing additional hardware, firmware, or specialised apps. Starlink refers to this as the “cellphone tower in space” model, enabled by advanced “eNodeB” modems integrated into its satellites.

Elon Musk’s company is leveraging its robust launch capacity to establish dominance in the nascent direct-to-mobile market, competing with other key players like Lynk Global, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile, backed by Vodafone Group (which also owns Vodacom), is a notable competitor, while most other satellite operators, including Lynk Global, depend on SpaceX for satellite launches.

Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative, stands apart by developing its independent launch system, highlighting the intensifying race among tech giants to redefine mobile connectivity globally.

Starlink has already demonstrated the viability of its technology. In January, it successfully tested text messaging using T-Mobile’s 4G/LTE spectrum. Since then, it has expanded partnerships with several international telecom operators, including:

Optus (Australia)

(Australia) Rogers (Canada)

(Canada) One NZ (New Zealand)

(New Zealand) Salt (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Entel (Chile and Peru)

These partnerships allow reciprocal global access for users travelling between partner countries. The company also plans to introduce higher-bandwidth services, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications, by 2025.

“There is incredible demand and high interest in this programme, with handset providers and mobile operators eager to participate in a successful rollout,” Starlink stated.

While Starlink’s direct-to-mobile services are expanding, the technology is still considered experimental. “Direct-to-mobile … faces a long road ahead for it to become fully viable,” noted Techopedia.

Starlink has yet to announce a launch date for South Africa, although regulators in neighbouring countries Eswatini and Mozambique have already granted licences for its services.

Starlink’s push aligns with its mission to bridge connectivity gaps in underserved regions. With its direct-to-mobile capability, the company aims to extend connectivity to areas where traditional infrastructure is limited or absent.

As competition heats up, Starlink’s advancements signal a transformative moment for global telecommunications, potentially reshaping the way people connect across the globe.

