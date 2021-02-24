Spotify coming to Zimbabwe

As part of Spotify’s expansion into 85 new markets, Spotify an online audio streaming and media service, is soon coming to Zimbabwe. If you are in Zimbabwe and you want to listen to music on the platform, you will get a message that the service is not available in the country.

Zimbabwe will join other African countries such as Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Read part of Spotify’s statement below: “As part of our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem- connecting creators, listeners, and content-Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform. These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date.

“As we shared during today’s Stream On event, this expansion will help ensure that sounds and stories that once remained local can reach a global audience.