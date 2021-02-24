Spotify coming to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will join other African countries such as Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.
Read part of Spotify’s statement below: “As part of our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem- connecting creators, listeners, and content-Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform. These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date.
“As we shared during today’s Stream On event, this expansion will help ensure that sounds and stories that once remained local can reach a global audience.
“The existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotify’s global audience. All this untapped music energy and access to our innovative creator tools will help propel artists to new heights and empower them to turn their passion into a profession.
“Plus, giving our artists a global platform goes hand in hand with offering an unmatched catalogue for our listeners. So, as we enter new markets, we’ll accelerate the discovery of more genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and Amapiano that have earned a place in the global music arena.
“By reaching even more countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, we’re giving millions of new creators the opportunity to create, discover, and build a career in audio creation-and giving a billion new fans the opportunity to hear it. Learn more about where we’re heading first in the infographic below.”
The Swedish company, started its service in 2008, as of now is available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.