Sophia unveiling: A turning point for Africa’s tech ambitions

SOPHIA, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, has arrived at the University of Zimbabwe Diamond Centre, captivating an audience eager to glimpse at the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Known for her ability to engage in human-like conversations, Sophia is no stranger to Africa, having visited several countries on the continent, each with unique outcomes.

Her stop in Zimbabwe is significant — it signals the country’s intent to position itself in the global tech landscape.

But Sophia’s visit is more than a technological showcase; it challenges us to reflect on what AI means for Africa and the philosophies that underpin our relationship with machines.

Sophia’s African tour

Sophia’s previous visits to Africa have left an indelible mark.

In 2018, she toured Ethiopia, where she met government officials and technology students at the Artificial Intelligence Institute in Addis Ababa.

There, she sparked conversations about Ethiopia’s tech sector and the country’s ambition to become a hub for AI innovation in Africa.

She also visited Egypt, where she participated in the World Youth Forum, engaging in discussions about youth empowerment, technology and sustainable development.

In each country, Sophia’s presence did more than draw crowds — it inspired actionable steps.

Ethiopia launched AI-driven initiatives to improve agriculture and healthcare, while Egypt explored integrating AI into government services.

Her visits highlight the importance of not merely marvelling at advanced technology but adopting it to address local challenges.

The question now is whether Zimbabwe can follow this pattern and turn Sophia’s visit into a catalyst for change and progress.

Zim’s tech aspirations

The choice of the University of Zimbabwe Diamond Centre as the venue for Sophia’s unveiling is symbolic.

Zimbabwe’s diamond industry is a cornerstone of its economy but often criticised for limited local beneficiation and over-reliance on raw exports.

Sophia’s presence invites us to imagine a different future — one where AI and robotics add value to natural resources, increasing transparency, efficiency and sustainability in industries like mining.

Sophia herself embodies the potential of AI to enhance human capabilities.

Could Zimbabwean innovators create AI systems tailored for local needs, such as robots that improve farming practices or AI-driven tools for urban planning?

The opportunity is vast, but it requires more than ambition; it demands investment in education, infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.

The philosophy of machines and humanity

Sophia’s visit also raises key philosophical questions about our relationship with machines.

The French philosopher René Descartes famously declared: “Cogito, ergo sum” (“I think, therefore I am”), distinguishing human beings from machines based on the ability to think.

Sophia blurs this line.

While she does not “think” in the human sense, her ability to mimic human conversation challenges our understanding of consciousness and intelligence.

Sophia’s existence also brings to mind Aristotle’s concept of telos, or purpose.

Aristotle believed everything in nature has a purpose that defines its essence.

What, then, is the telos of robots like Sophia?

Are they mere tools to serve humanity, or do they have a purpose beyond our utility?

For Africa, these questions are not academic.

As we integrate AI into our societies, we must decide how these technologies fit into our values and priorities.

Will they deepen inequalities or empower communities?

Will they replace human labour or augment it?

The answers depend on the choices we make today.

Jobs, ethics and the future of work

In a country like Zimbabwe, Sophia’s visit inevitably sparks concerns about the future of work.

The answer lies in understanding AI as a tool for complementing, not replacing, human effort.

Sophia could inspire innovations in health care, where AI-driven tools might support overstretched medical staff, or in education, where AI tutors could bridge gaps in rural schools. These technologies would not take jobs but create new roles requiring skills in programming, maintenance and AI ethics.

However, these opportunities come with challenges.

Africa must tackle issues of data privacy, algorithmic bias and the digital divide.

If AI systems are designed elsewhere and imported wholesale, they risk perpetuating inequalities. Local development of AI systems, informed by African contexts and values, is critical.

A call to action

Sophia’s unveiling in Zimbabwe should not end as a fleeting spectacle.

The enthusiasm it generates must translate into tangible actions. The Government, the private sector and academic institutions must collaborate to create an environment where innovation thrives.

Countries like Ethiopia have shown that Sophia’s visit can be more than symbolic.

Zimbabwe can draw lessons from these examples by investing in AI research and development, creating policies that foster tech start-ups and ensuring that technology serves the broader population.

At the same time, Sophia’s visit is a moment for self-reflection. Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole must define their philosophy of technology.

Are we content with being consumers of innovation, or do we aim to be creators?

Are we building technologies that reflect our unique challenges and strengths, or are we importing solutions that may not fit our needs?

A future shaped by African hands

Sophia’s visit to Zimbabwe is a reminder that the future is not something that happens to us; it is something we actively shape.

Africa’s youthful population, abundant resources and growing tech hubs give it a unique advantage in the global AI race.

But realising this potential requires moving from inspiration to action.

Let us ensure that this moment is not just about celebrating Sophia but about empowering the next generation of Zimbabwean and African innovators. Sophia is a marvel of engineering, but the real marvel will be the day Zimbabwe unveils its own Sophia — a robot born of African ingenuity, solving African problems and embodying African values.

The future is here.

It is time for Africa to lead it.

Gift Kugara is a lecturer in analytics at the London South Bank University Business School. This was first published here by the Herald.

