Samsung mocks iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera in new ads

Seoul – South Korean tech giant Samsung has come out with three new short ads, where it promotes its Galaxy S21 Ultra over the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the campaign, “Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade”.

This is not the first time Samsung has mocked the iPhone in its advertisements and these ads mainly focus on the cameras in the S21 Ultra.

In the first ad, for example, Samsung highlights its 100x Space Zoom, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max only offers a 12x digital zoom. In the video, it is the classic comparison of the Moon shoot, 9To5Google reported on Monday.

The second ad is about Samsung’s 108MP main sensor over iPhone’s 12MP lens. After taking a photo of a hamburger, Samsung says the S21 Ultra looks better with crispier details after zooming in the image.

Finally, Samsung highlights its Single Take feature over iPhone’s Live Photo.

With Single Take, an S21 Ultra user can capture up to 14 types of photos and videos from within 3 to 10 seconds of capture time, while Live Photo only records three seconds of video of a picture.

Apart from Samsung, recently Intel also attacked Apple over the M1 chip — and even the iPad as a hybrid computer.

–IANS