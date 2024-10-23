Russia Hit by Unprecedented Cyberattack During BRICS Summit

Spread the love

Kazan, Russia– The Russian Foreign Ministry has been struck by an unprecedented cyberattack, coinciding with the ongoing BRICS summit in Kazan.

According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s official website faced a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Wednesday, which significantly disrupted online operations.

Zakharova described the attack as one of the largest ever experienced by the ministry, noting that while cyberattacks are a frequent occurrence, this incident was “unprecedented in scale.” She did not specify the origins of the attack or who may have been responsible.

The cyberattack took place as Russia hosts the BRICS summit from October 22 to 24, an event aimed at bolstering Moscow’s global standing amidst ongoing Western sanctions. The summit brings together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with discussions focused on economic cooperation and strengthening ties among emerging economies.

The timing of the attack has raised concerns about potential efforts to undermine Russia’s image and influence during the high-profile event. The BRICS summit is seen as a platform for Russia to showcase its resilience and continued relevance on the world stage, despite the political and economic isolation imposed by the West following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zakharova emphasized that Russian authorities are investigating the source of the attack, which temporarily affected access to the ministry’s website. However, she assured that the situation was being managed, and the ministry’s operations continued without major disruption.

This cyber incident adds to the growing number of digital threats faced by governments worldwide, as cyber warfare becomes an increasingly common tool for state and non-state actors seeking to disrupt political processes and international events.

As the BRICS summit progresses, the Russian government remains on high alert, monitoring potential further cyber threats aimed at destabilizing the summit or undermining Russia’s position within the global alliance.

Source: Reuters