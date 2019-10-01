PSC extends registration for the bio-metric authentication project

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has extended registration for the biometric authentication project, and the mop up exercise to 31 October 2019.

This has been necessitated by the ongoing end of year school examinations, which are being supervised by school teachers, some of whom are still to regularize their registration on the database.

Further to our previous Press Statement published on the 22nd of September 2019, the PSC in conjunction with its technical partner, would like to update its members

and stakeholders as follows;

The majority of the public service members have now been registered for the biometric authentication project, and the mop up exercise has been extended to 31st October 2019.

“For avoidance of doubt, our members are required to visit the nearest Registrar Generals Office to be issued with a biometric compliant National ID card (plastic ID card),” said the Chairman of the Public Service Commission Chairman, Dr V Hungwe.

Meanwhile, phase two will continue from 1 of October 2019 – 31 of December 2019. This will include ensuring that information within Salary Service Bureau as an entity responsible for effective and efficient salary management interfaces with National Biometric registration data.