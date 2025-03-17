Prof. Mutambara Unveils New Book on AI and Global South Development

Spread the love

Renowned academic and former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Professor Arthur G.O. Mutambara, has released a new book titled Artificial Intelligence: A Driver of Inclusive Development and Shared Prosperity for the Global South.

The publication explores how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be harnessed to drive economic growth, bridge technological gaps, and foster equitable development in emerging and least industrialised nations.

In this latest work, Prof. Mutambara presents contextualised research on AI’s potential role in addressing the key challenges faced by countries in the Global South. The book outlines holistic solutions, including broad economic and policy interventions, and highlights how nations can prepare to adopt AI across multiple sectors.

Among its core themes, the book provides practical frameworks for AI adoption at national, regional, and continental levels. It also delves into AI-related technologies, including Quantum Computing, Battery Energy Storage Systems, 3D Printing, Nanotechnology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain.

Key Highlights of the Book:

Introduction to AI concepts, including innovations such as AlphaFold, ChatGPT-4, and DeepSeek-R1 .

. Strategies for developing AI infrastructure while mitigating associated risks.

while mitigating associated risks. Case studies from ten Global South countries , showcasing emergent AI experiences.

, showcasing emergent AI experiences. Examination of AI’s role in 11 critical sectors , providing insight into its impact on economic transformation.

, providing insight into its impact on economic transformation. A roadmap for democratising and decolonising AI , ensuring equitable participation from the Global South.

, ensuring equitable participation from the Global South. The case for AI research, development, and participation in the semiconductor industry.

Prof. Mutambara’s book serves as a strategic guide for policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and global stakeholders, aiming to position AI as a transformative tool for inclusive economic development.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Routledge.

