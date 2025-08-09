Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has launched a far-reaching programme aimed at addressing digital exclusion among persons with disabilities, as the country pushes forward with its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at a Draft Research Dissemination Workshop held in Harare, Potraz Executive Director Kennedy Dewere outlined the authority’s multi-pronged approach to bridging the digital divide, especially for vulnerable and marginalised populations.

Now in its second year of implementation, the programme is the result of a comprehensive nationwide survey conducted by Potraz to understand the challenges faced by people living with disabilities in accessing information and communication technologies (ICTs).

“We have gone around provinces providing training to people with disabilities and we have worked with grassroots and other leadership,” said Dewere. “These initiatives recognise that digital inclusion requires specialised approaches. From hardware provision to advanced training and innovation support, we’re building an ecosystem where persons with disabilities can thrive in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.”

Dewere added that the programme reflects Potraz’s commitment to positioning Zimbabwe as a regional leader in disability-inclusive digital policy and infrastructure development.

Beyond persons with disabilities, the programme also targets other marginalised groups, particularly youths in remote and under-resourced areas.

“We also have a wing we call the Innovation Drive, which is focused on ensuring that people from marginalised groups, particularly the young, are included,” he said. “We’re running competitions with incentives to encourage participation. This includes the development of locally usable application software, and we’ve also provided scholarships to deserving pupils from all provinces.”

As part of its inclusion strategy, Potraz has also partnered with government ministries to expand access to education and digital tools for learners with disabilities.

“We have partnered with the Minister of Higher Education, and these partnerships are operational across all state universities,” Dewere noted. “We are paying all expenses for students living with disabilities so they can access tertiary education without hindrance.”

The Potraz programme is widely seen as a major step forward in reducing technological disparities in Zimbabwe, promoting equal access to ICTs, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the country’s digital future.

Source – newsday