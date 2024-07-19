Potraz Approves IMC Communications’ ISP License, Paving Way for Starlink Partnership

Spread the love

HARARE, – The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has approved local firm IMC Communications’ application for an internet service provider (ISP) license, setting the stage for a groundbreaking partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

This development is anticipated to revolutionize Zimbabwe’s information technology sector and significantly reduce the high cost of digital services.

Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite internet is particularly advantageous for rural areas with poor or non-existent network connectivity. IMC Communications’ managing director, Danny Marandure, expressed gratitude for the approval, underscoring the potential for increased competition, innovation, and reduced prices in the Zimbabwean internet market. He emphasized that IMC’s services will contribute to President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which aims to make reliable connectivity accessible to all.

Potraz director general Dr. Gift Machengete confirmed the ISP license approval, revealing that IMC paid US$575,000 for the permit. Additionally, IMC will pay an annual license fee of 2% of its gross turnover and contribute 1.5% to the Universal Services Fund (USF).

The approval follows President Mnangagwa’s announcement in May that the government had approved Starlink’s licensing through IMC Communications. Operating in over 80 countries, Starlink aims to enhance Zimbabwe’s digital and communications landscape, aligning with the country’s objective of achieving a fully digitized economy by 2030. Starlink has also established a presence in several other African countries, including Nigeria, Zambia, and Kenya.

Source: The Herald

