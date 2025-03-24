Nvidia Partners with Cassava Technologies to Build Africa’s First AI Factory

Spread the love

London, UK – In a landmark development for Africa’s technology sector, Cassava Technologies, founded by telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa, has tapped Nvidia to build the continent’s first AI factory.

According to Bloomberg, the move is set to accelerate artificial intelligence innovation and adoption across Africa, positioning the region as a competitive player in the global AI landscape.

Cassava Technologies, a leading technology systems integrator in developing markets, has also announced that its AI operations will now function as a separate business unit under the name Cassava AI. The unit will focus on delivering advanced AI solutions across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Since the rise of generative AI, Cassava has established strategic partnerships with industry giants including Microsoft, Google, AWS, Anthropic, Oracle, Atlas AI, Cerebras, and Palo Alto Networks. These collaborations enable the company to offer top-tier AI systems integration and support to enterprise customers across key international markets.

Already a dominant player in digital infrastructure, Cassava provides services such as data centres, cloud computing, cybersecurity, fibre connectivity, and renewable energy to both multinational and local companies. The company has trained and deployed over 200 AI specialists from its 5,000-strong workforce to help businesses adopt and integrate generative AI solutions from leading global vendors.

Cassava Technologies, headquartered in the UK, boasts backing from major global institutional investors. The new AI business unit, Cassava AI, will be based in London and operate across more than 40 markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. It will be led by Ahmed El Beheiry, a seasoned executive in the technology and telecommunications sector.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, expressed confidence in the new AI unit’s impact, stating:

“Cassava AI is uniquely positioned to drive AI innovation across developing markets. With our extensive footprint and strategic partnerships, we are committed to equipping businesses with cutting-edge AI solutions.”

The launch of Africa’s first AI factory marks a significant milestone for the continent’s digital transformation, with experts predicting that it will accelerate AI-driven advancements across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and telecommunications.

