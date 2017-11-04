Mugabe on why he created cyber ministry and why he appointed Chinamasa minister

BULAWAYO – President Robert Mugabe today said Zimbabwe set up the Cyber Security Ministry to build its own cyber systems and defend itself from cyber crime, that is why he appointed Patrck Chinamasa as minister because he is a lawyer and would help in controlling Zimbabwe’s cyber space.

He said this in Bulawayo where he commissioned an Information Commuication Technology Centre at Nkulumane.

“We have set up the Cyber Security Ministry to build our own cyber systems to defend ourselves from cyber crime. Some use the internet to fight us and implement what they say is regime change,” he said.

“Some nations are at an advanced stage in controlling this social media, which is why we thought that Minister Chinamsa as a lawyer helps in controlling our cyber space”

Mugabe said the beauty of new technology is that it keeps people in contact.

“Teachers and students can now get all the solutions they want via ICT. We want people to know that we are introducing these new gadgets but we want them also to know how to use them. These gadgets open their minds and introduce them to the world out there and also information out there,” Mugabe said.

“We can use these computers for many things that promote development. Some are using these computers to cause disharmony, demonstrating and destroying the infrastructure. We don’t want to emulate this because what solution does it present instead of destroying the nation.”-Insider