Mozambique: Government “restores” mobile internet, but some social media networks are still blocked – Carta

“Interrupted” access to mobile internet has been restored throughout the country, after 14 days of restrictions and total blocking of social networks, including a daily “virtual curfew” from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the following day.

Since Friday, Mozambicans have had unrestricted access to mobile internet, although access to social networks is still restricted. The need has been to restore the virtual private network, the main resource for accessing digital media by the poorest families.

Mobile internet was first shut down by the government on 25 October (the third day of the protests). On 31 October, it was provided with some restrictions, which included blocking social media networks, especially WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, the main channels used by citizens to share information about the protests.

At the time of going to press this Monday (11-11), it was possible to use WhatsApp without restriction, although restrictions continued on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

The restrictions on internet access and the blocking of social networks were condemned by several civil society organizations, notably MISA-Mozambique, which issued a press release considering the act “a clear violation of the Freedom of the Press and Expression and the Right to Information, which are fundamental rights in the Republic of Mozambique”.

In turn, three civil society organisations (CIP, CDD and CESC) submitted, last week, an injunction against the three telecommunications operators (Movitel, Tmcel and Vodacom) for the immediate reestablishment of mobile internet access throughout the country, claiming that restrictions on internet access have had a direct and significant impact on the lives of Mozambicans, “undermining the right to work, communication and freedom of expression”.

In statements made this weekend from the Ressano Garcia border in Maputo province, Minister of Transport and Communications Mateus Magala said that the restrictions on mobile internet access were intended to prevent the destruction of the country. “When we see violations that endanger the integrity of all Mozambicans, we have to act accordingly so that our means of communication are not used to destroy the country,” he said.

Magala also said that the operators turned off the internet on account of their own civil liability. “It is a combination of many factors – the destruction of infrastructure, but also the safety of the operators themselves, as they have to operate in a secure environment. But there is also civil liability on the part of the operators when they see that the internet is being used to destroy the country,” argued the minister.

It should be noted that the country has seen, in the last three weeks, popular demonstrations called for by presidential candidate Venâncio António Bila Mondlane in protest at the election results. In some situations, the demonstrations became violent, with the police being, for the most part, the protagonists in scenes reminiscent of war, using firearms to prevent peaceful marches.

Today, Monday (11-11), the measures of the fourth and final phase of the popular demonstrations will be announced by Mondlane. Protests have already seen the killing of more than two dozen civilians by the police, and nearly a dozen police officers by the protesters.

