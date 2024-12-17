Mnangagwa Calls for Overhaul of Government Websites and Communication Strategies

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of government websites and communication strategies, calling for immediate improvements to align with the country’s abundant ICT talent and digital needs.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mnangagwa highlighted the glaring disparity between Zimbabwe’s wealth of skilled young ICT professionals and the outdated state of most government ministry websites.

“It is a misnomer that, with the abundant ICT skills and capacities among our young people, our Government has only a few functional and up-to-date ministry websites,” he said.

Mnangagwa also took aim at the broader inefficiencies in the government’s communication approach, urging officials to modernise dissemination strategies and improve messaging. “Likewise, Government communication dissemination strategies and overall messaging must be improved,” he added.

The President’s remarks follow growing public frustration over inaccessible or poorly maintained government platforms, which have hindered transparency and the delivery of public services. Key ministries, including those handling finance, education, and health, have faced criticism for their failure to provide timely updates or reliable online resources.

According to NewZWire, Zimbabwe has a vibrant technology sector, bolstered by a young population adept at ICT innovation. However, government institutions have struggled to capitalise on these skills to improve digital governance and citizen engagement.

ICT analysts believe that addressing this gap could enhance efficiency, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and improve the public’s trust in government operations. “The government has a golden opportunity to leverage local ICT talent, but it requires serious investment and a clear vision,” said one analyst.

Mnangagwa’s call to action signals a possible shift towards adopting technology-driven solutions. However, it remains to be seen if these concerns will translate into tangible reforms or if bureaucratic inertia will continue to stall progress.

This latest push for reform aligns with the President’s Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy. Embracing modern ICT tools and robust communication strategies, analysts say, could be critical in achieving that vision.

