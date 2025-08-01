Microsoft reaches $4 trillion valuation after solid results

Microsoft, opens new tab hit $4 trillion in stock market value on Thursday, becoming the second publicly traded company after Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab to surpass that milestone following a blockbuster earnings report that showed its massive bets on AI are paying off.

Strong results from Microsoft and Meta Platforms, opens new tab late on Thursday also fueled gains in Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab and sent chipmaker Nvidia, opens new tab to a record high, with the four heavyweight AI players gaining over half a trillion dollars in market value.

Source: Reuters