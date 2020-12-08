MDC-A bans members from discussing party issues on WhatsApp

The MDC Alliance (MDC-A) National Standing Committee has banned all party members “regardless of the position one holds” from discussing or debating party issues or business on Whatsapp groups.

In a memo addressed to all party members, MDC-A Secretary-General Chalton Hwende said the resolution was arrived at during a National Standing Committee meeting held on 2 December 2020.

Hwende said the corrosive and toxic nature of the WhatsApp groups that were created in the name of the party had necessitated the drastic measure.

Whatsapp group administrators who allow their groups to discuss party business and issues will be disciplined including the members who would have participated in the discussions.

Online activities that violate the above-mentioned resolution will subject a member of the Party (from the National to the Branch) to disciplinary action, Hwende asserted.