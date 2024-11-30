Masiyiwa honoured at ICT Excellence Awards

Spread the love

Leading entrepreneur and founder of the Econet Group, Strive Masiyiwa, was on Thursday night awarded at the prestigious Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards held at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Masiyiwa, widely celebrated for his pioneering contributions to innovation and technology, was honoured for his significant impact on the country’s telecommunications and ICT sector.

The event marked a historic occasion as it revived the awards, which had been suspended for a decade. The ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in various sectors of technology, innovation, and digital media.

In her address at the event, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera highlighted the importance of the awards, stating that they are a vital way to recognize the exceptional work and dedication of individuals and organizations contributing to the growth of Zimbabwe’s technology landscape.

“The decade-long silence of not honouring our telecommunications sector heroes and heroines comes to an end tonight,” Minister Mavetera said. “By honouring those who demonstrate exceptional performance and quality in their ICT initiatives, these awards foster a culture of excellence that is essential for both the public and private sectors.”

The awards ceremony featured a range of categories, including Best ICT Journalist, Best Social Media Influencer, and Best ICT Industry Disruptor. Among the notable winners was Evans Mathanda, an online reporter from Alpha Media Holdings, who received a Certificate of Excellence in recognition of his outstanding work in the ICT Journalist of the Year category.

Masiyiwa’s award, in particular, served as a reminder of his transformative role in the technology sector, with Econet Group playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing telecommunications and mobile money services in Zimbabwe.

The event was seen as a turning point for the nation’s ICT sector, bringing attention to the many achievements of local innovators and setting the stage for future growth and investment in the field.

Source – newsday

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...