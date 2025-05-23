Liquid Zimbabwe’s New CEO Unveils AI-Led Strategy for Digital Inclusion

Spread the love

HARARE – Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe is charting a bold new course under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Loretta Songola, with plans anchored on artificial intelligence, fibre expansion, and satellite connectivity aimed at transforming Zimbabwe’s digital landscape.

In an exclusive interview with The Zimbabwe Independent, Songola outlined a sweeping strategy focused on enhancing national connectivity, powering digital innovation, and bridging the digital divide across underserved communities. Her appointment comes at a symbolic moment, coinciding with World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, whose theme highlights gender equality in digital transformation.

“Stepping into this role is both a privilege and a responsibility,” said Songola. “We are committed to building a digitally inclusive future, especially for women and young people through initiatives like Edu-Zones, which offer free Wi-Fi to 52 universities and polytechnics across Zimbabwe.”

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, one of the flagship achievements under Songola’s early tenure is a 35.29% national bandwidth upgrade — increasing Zimbabwe’s data capacity to 1.15 million Mbps. Songola described this as a proactive move to meet rising demand and support critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and commerce.

“This investment ensures network resilience and consistent access, particularly for rural schools and health centres,” she said.

With 26,000 kilometres of fibre laid within Zimbabwe — part of over 110,000 km across Africa — Liquid’s robust infrastructure is central to its strategy of digital inclusion. The company has also taken a regional approach, extending a 730km fibre link through Botswana to connect Zimbabwe to South Africa, strengthening the country’s integration into continental data networks.

Songola emphasised Liquid’s hybrid connectivity model, which combines fibre rollout with satellite services, achieved through partnerships with global satellite firms like Eutelsat. This model, she argued, uniquely positions the company to deliver scalable, nationwide internet access.

“We’re the only provider in Zimbabwe able to offer this level of resilient connectivity,” she told The Zimbabwe Independent.

Beyond infrastructure, the company is investing in next-generation technologies including AI automation tools such as Microsoft Copilot and Cassava AI. These platforms are already being utilised to enhance cloud computing, drive real-time decision-making, and support small businesses moving into e-commerce.

“Enterprises, especially in finance and logistics, are seeing major gains from enhanced IoT and cloud capabilities,” Songola noted.

She also highlighted Liquid’s cybersecurity strategy, Secure360, which combines AI-powered threat detection with regulatory compliance and user education — a necessity as digital access grows.

“Security isn’t a bolt-on; it’s foundational,” she stressed. “We’re aligning with the Data Protection Act and partnering with global cybersecurity leaders.”

Looking ahead, Songola said Liquid will focus on AI-driven service delivery, sustainability, and expanding access to computing and digital payment services. While specific revenue figures for 2024 remain undisclosed, she maintained that the company’s technological investments had set the stage for sustained growth through 2025.

“At the heart of our strategy is inclusive growth,” she concluded. “We want every Zimbabwean — whether in a city or remote village — to benefit from a future defined by connectivity, opportunity, and digital empowerment.”

Liquid’s ambitions reflect broader efforts to position Zimbabwe as a regional digital hub, aligning infrastructure development with global trends in automation, cloud services, and inclusive innovation.

