Liquid Technologies and Globalstar Launch Advanced 5G Solutions Across Africa, Middle East, and Gulf

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Globalstar, a leading U.S. satellite communications firm, to introduce cutting-edge 5G connectivity solutions across Zimbabwe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf region.

Globalstar, known for its low earth orbit satellite constellation, provides services for satellite phones, data communications, and earth observations. Under the terms of the new agreement, Liquid will hold exclusive rights to distribute Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution in these regions.

The XCOM Radio Access Network (RAN) is designed to offer high capacity and flexibility, making it ideal for private wireless networks. It promises four times the capacity gains and superior performance over existing systems, setting the stage for transformative applications in industries like mining and high-end markets.

Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, expressed enthusiasm for the technology’s potential. “The advancements in 5G private network technologies are game-changers. We can now provide large businesses, like mines, with their own 5G networks, enabling services such as AI, which is a significant leap forward,” Masiyiwa stated.

Dr. Paul Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar, highlighted the unique nature of their 5G XCOM RAN product. “It fundamentally differs from traditional wireless solutions, enabling mission-critical, high-performance wireless applications. Our partnership with Liquid will accelerate the deployment of advanced wireless technologies across these regions,” Jacobs added.

The collaboration extends beyond just the XCOM RAN; it also includes the potential use of Globalstar’s satellite, Band n53 spectrum, and IoT solutions on a non-exclusive basis. Band n53, a midband spectrum, offers a versatile, fully licensed channel that enhances wireless connectivity across various geographies.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, voiced optimism about the partnership’s prospects. “Globalstar’s 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity, aligning with our ambition to become a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with reliable, high-speed internet,” Pemhiwa remarked.

This strategic alliance not only marks a significant step in Liquid’s commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure but also aligns with Globalstar’s vision of expanding their technology footprint in high-value environments. The partnership aims to foster innovation and progress through enhanced connectivity, catering to the growing needs of businesses and individuals in Africa and beyond.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...