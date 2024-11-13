Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners with Western Cape Government to Drive Digital Transformation with Over $105 Million Investment

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN – Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Western Cape Government, a collaboration aimed at furthering the expansion of high-speed connectivity across the province.

This initiative, which is central to the ‘Citizen-centric Digital Transformation’ programme, will see an investment of more than R2 billion over the next seven years.

The partnership, which has already made significant strides in enhancing internet access, is set to accelerate the development of the province’s digital infrastructure. As part of this expanded project, Liquid Intelligent Technologies plans to increase the number of free Public Wi-Fi hotspots, providing wider and more reliable connectivity for communities, businesses, and government services.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Western Cape Government,” said [Name], [Position] at Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa. “This investment is a critical step towards ensuring that more citizens can access the opportunities created by digital technologies. We are committed to bridging the digital divide and supporting the growth of a more connected and digitally empowered province.”

The initiative is expected to have far-reaching effects on education, healthcare, and economic development within the Western Cape. By offering free Wi-Fi in public areas, the programme aims to provide underserved and rural communities with better access to information, learning resources, and essential services, thereby fostering greater inclusivity.

In addition to expanding internet access, the project will focus on ensuring robust digital security, training, and support services for local communities. The move is part of a broader vision to enable the Western Cape to become a leader in digital innovation in South Africa.

The Western Cape Government expressed enthusiasm about the renewed partnership, highlighting its potential to enhance public service delivery and empower local citizens. “Connectivity is the backbone of modern governance and development,” said [Name], [Position] at the Western Cape Government. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing equitable access to essential services and opportunities for all residents.”

Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ efforts in South Africa have already helped lay the foundation for significant technological advancements in several provinces. As the country works towards digital transformation, this partnership with the Western Cape Government represents a strong commitment to inclusivity, equity, and sustainable development in the digital age.

As the initiative progresses, further announcements regarding the rollout of new Wi-Fi hotspots and other aspects of the partnership are expected, with the project set to reach more citizens in the years to come.

