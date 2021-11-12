Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice in Zimbabwe

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has launched OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution in Zimbabwe, as well as five other key African markets.

The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution is also now available in South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

This is part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the pandemic.

Liquid is a business of pan-African technology group, Cassava Technologies.

The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution will assist businesses irrespective of their size in their telephony and collaboration needs.

It delivers voice, video, and data communication tools in a single offering – enabling them to communicate on any device, via any medium from anywhere.

Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security CEO Mr David Behr said: “The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location. Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility.

“With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.”

