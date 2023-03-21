Liquid Intelligent Technologies acquires leading cloud and cyber security provider in Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT – Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) has announced that it has acquired Cysiv MEA, a technology company headquartered in Cairo.

Cysiv MEA specialises in providing enterprise cloud and cyber security services to some of Egypt’s leading companies, particularly in the financial services sector.

The acquisition allows Liquid, the London-based group with operations in Africa, UK, the US and Latin America, to bring some of the best global cloud and cyber security products to the Egyptian market.

Liquid is a recognised integrator on behalf of some of the biggest technology companies in the world.

Liquid said it will rebrand Cysiv MEA to ‘Liquid C2’, to align it with its global cloud and cybersecurity identity. Cysiv MEA was previously known as SecureMisr.

Liquid said it plans to significantly grow the Egyptian business by tapping into the wealth of local tech talent, making Egypt a key hub for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“Since our founding in 2008 as SecureMisr, our mission has been to empower customers with world-class cloud & cyber security services and solutions that pre-emptively protect against attacks and loss of digital assets caused by an ever-evolving threat landscape, before it affects the business,” said Sherif Shaltout, VP of Operations, Cysiv MEA.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Liquid family and to be part of an industry-leading brand like Liquid C2. We are now in an even stronger position to enable our enterprise customers in Egypt and the MENA region to accelerate their digital transformation whilst at the same time acquiring more sophisticated tools to deal with ever-increasing threats through our expanded cloud and cyber security services portfolio,’’ he added.

“Liquid recognises the critical role Cysiv MEA has been playing in the cloud and cyber security industry in Egypt and the region. Our main task as a group is to support them in bringing more cyber security tools for our customers as they face an increasingly hostile global threat environment from cybercriminals and nation-state sponsored attackers.

“This will ensure that their business is protected whilst also meeting the demands for global compliance requirements. We will build on the strong market position, experienced leadership, in-depth industry knowledge, world-class team and customer-centric philosophy that has been synonymous with the Liquid C2 brand,” said David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2.

