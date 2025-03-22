Legislators push for tech-savvy curriculum

Spread the love

LEGISLATORS have urged the Government to accelerate digital inclusion and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in the education system, arguing that access to technological devices is no longer a luxury but a fundamental right for social justice and economic empowerment.

Amid the global surge in new technology adoption aligned with the fourth industrial revolution, Zimbabwe’s Members of Parliament have expressed concern over the widening urban-rural digital divide. To bridge this gap, MPs on Thursday proposed a motion to urge Government to implement a comprehensive national digital education access programme for schools as rural pupils are being left behind.

Chenjerai Kangausaru, Zanu-PF’s Hurungwe East National Assembly member, who moved the motion, argued that in an era where digital transformation drives economic progress, Zimbabwe cannot afford to exclude any child from acquiring digital skills.

“The digital divide is no longer merely a technological issue. It is a matter of social justice, economic empowerment and the realisation of the constitutional mandate to provide quality education for all. Zimbabwe, like many developing nations, faces a growing digital divide between regions.

Urban centres enjoy better access to reliable internet, digital devices and technological infrastructure while rural communities, particularly those in remote areas, encounter significant connectivity barriers, limiting their participation in the digital economy and access to essential services,” Kangausaru said.

He highlighted the gendered nature of the digital divide, with women and girls facing exacerbated challenges.

“Women and girls in rural areas face unique obstacles in accessing digital technologies, including the internet, mobile phones, and computers. This exclusion has far-reaching consequences, limiting their access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and social services. In today’s rapidly evolving digital age, technology access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. However, for many girls in Zimbabwe, this access remains unattainable due to economic challenges, infrastructure limitations, or cultural barriers,” Kangausaru said.

He said that addressing digital exclusion requires an inclusive effort that benefits every Zimbabwean child, regardless of gender.

Kangausaru stressed the heightened importance of digital technologies, particularly with the rise of AI.

“The emergence of AI is revolutionising economies, reshaping industries and redefining how we work and learn. If Zimbabwe is to remain competitive in the digital economy, we must introduce AI literacy at an early stage. AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is here, and our children must be prepared to harness its potential.

“Developed nations are investing heavily in AI education, training their youth in coding, robotics, and machine learning. We must follow suit by incorporating AI literacy into our national curriculum, ensuring that Zimbabwean students are equipped with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and technological skills necessary for the digital future,” Kangausaru said.

He recommended that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion prioritise funding initiatives that bridge the digital divide by expanding internet connectivity and access to digital tools in rural areas, with a specific focus on empowering girls.

Kangausaru also called on the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information Communication Technologies to recommend the establishment of more digital hubs or community centres in rural areas, equipped with computers, internet access, and educational resources, to provide ICT training, online learning platforms, and mentorship opportunities.

“The ICT Committee must further propose the introduction of subsidised data plans for community internet access programmes, making digital tools and resources more affordable for rural communities, with a particular emphasis on affordability for girls and their families.

“The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services must encourage public-private partnerships to provide scholarships and funding for rural residents to access digital education, online courses, and technology-related skills development programmes, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential,” he said.

Discent Bajila, Emakhandeni-Luveve National Assembly member, noted that while the Government has established community information centres, many lack electricity.

“No matter how many computers MPs or ministers donate, people will not benefit without electricity. Firstly, we must address the electricity issue and also address the issue of salaries for ICT professionals. This ICT knowledge is precious, and people will leave the country without power access,” Bajila said.

Nomathemba Ndlovu, Matabeleland South Proportional Representation MP, highlighted that beyond ICT education, some Matabeleland communities are disadvantaged by a shortage of science teachers.

“In our remote areas, network and electricity access is limited. They are not learning much. We request intervention, especially the installation of solar systems to provide electricity in schools. There are teachers who teach computers, but they only know phones. There are no computers or electricity. We request the Government to employ qualified professionals in rural areas,” Ndlovu said. – B-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...