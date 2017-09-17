Jonathan Moyo panics as email ‘hijacked’

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s email was hacked yesterday, with the politician who is locked in a bitter wrangle with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he had lodged a complaint with the police.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Moyo took to Twitter to announce the alleged breach and posted a message from Gmail warning him about the incident.

“A criminal has or criminals have, hacked and hijacked my Gmail account this afternoon,” he tweeted. “I’ve reported the crime to all relevant authorities.”

The hackers reportedly later sent the minister’s personal assistant an email boasting that they had seen everything they needed to see. They asked the PA to give Moyo his new password.

Moyo last month presented a dossier at a Zanu PF politiburo meeting, which he claimed showed that Mnangagwa had an elaborate plan to seize power from President Robert Mugabe.

He accused the VP of allegedly committing several crimes, including forcing a former television personality Godfrey Majonga to jump from a second floor of a Harare building after they clashed over a woman.

Mugabe told a recent Zanu PF rally that Mnangagwa had also prepared his own dossier to expose Moyo.

According to Mugabe, Moyo, an alleged G40 kingpin, publicly declared at one of the Zanu PF politburo meetings that he will never support Mnangagwa. – Standard