Italy funds Mozambique’s digital transformation

The Italian government, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has disbursed 100 million dollars in order to fund the implementation of the “Digital Flagship for Africa” project, which is aimed at supporting Mozambique’s digital transformation.

The project is part of a wider initiative of the Mattei Plan programme, “which aims to accelerate the African continent’s development and, in this experimental phase, covers four African countries, namely Mozambique, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ghana.”

According to the representative of the Italian Digital Agency, Mauro Draoli, who was speaking on Thursday, in Maputo, during a Workshop on Systemic Thinking for Digital Transformation, Mozambique was chosen because it needs to set up technology incubators in different key sectors of the government and private sector, creating an environment where emerging startups in this area can develop their initiatives and skills.

He explained that the project, which is part of the strengthening of collaboration between Mozambique and Italy in the field of digital transformation, is being implemented by the UNDP in collaboration with the Italian Agency for Digitalization.

“It is aimed at improving digital public services, and strengthening digital capacities at institutional level”, he said.

One of the institutions covered by the project is the National Communications Institute of Mozambique (INCM), which has been implementing various digital inclusion projects, namely: Digital Squares, Internet in Schools, Digital Television Porches for Rural Communities, Rural Connectivity, Expansion of the Mobile Phone Network to Rural Areas, Sustainable Villages for Development, and TV White Space. Some of these projects are funded through the Universal Access Service Fund (FSAU).

Source: AIM

