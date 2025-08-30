Indian Electronics Giant Keltron Heading to Zimbabwe

DELHI, India – Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron), one of India’s leading state-owned technology enterprises, is set to make its entry into the Zimbabwean market following the signing of a new supply agreement with local partner Zindia.

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in Kochi on Friday, where Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rajesh Kumar Indukant Modi, officially handed over a purchase order to Kerala’s State Industries Minister, P. Rajeeve.

Under the deal, Keltron will export a range of its electronic products and services to Zimbabwe, with the partnership expected to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen technology cooperation between Harare and New Delhi.

Deputy Minister Modi said the move represents Zimbabwe’s commitment to diversifying its industrial partnerships.

“This partnership opens new opportunities for Zimbabwe’s industrial and technology sectors. It is part of our government’s drive to attract reliable partners to support modernisation, industrialisation, and technology transfer,” he said.

Keltron, founded in 1973, has built a global reputation in defence electronics, industrial control systems, IT solutions, and renewable energy technologies. The company’s entry into Zimbabwe is expected to support the country’s ICT growth, industrial retooling efforts, and energy modernisation projects.

Analysts say the partnership could pave the way for further Indian investments in Zimbabwe, particularly as the country continues its re-engagement drive and strengthens trade ties with Asian economies. India is already one of Zimbabwe’s top import sources for pharmaceuticals, machinery, and textiles, and this agreement signals an expansion into the electronics and ICT sector.

The deal comes at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking to modernise its industries under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), with a focus on digitalisation, renewable energy, and industrial value addition.

Keltron’s expansion into Zimbabwe also reflects India’s growing footprint in Africa, offering Zimbabwe an alternative strategic partner in technology and industrial development.