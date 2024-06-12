IMC Communications Appoints New MD to Oversee Starlink Rollout in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — IMC Communications, the company awarded the contract to distribute Starlink in Zimbabwe, has appointed tech executive Denny Marandure as its Managing Director.

Marandure, who, according to NewZwire, previously held leadership positions at Liquid Intelligent Technologies and ZOL (now Liquid Home), will spearhead the rollout of Starlink kits in Zimbabwe, slated to begin in the third quarter of this year.

Marandure joins IMC from his role as CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ division in Tanzania and Zanzibar, a position he has held since 2021. His tenure as CEO of ZOL from 2014 to 2019, during which he successfully rolled out fibre-to-the-home services in Zimbabwe, was a key factor in his selection by IMC.

“Denny brings a lot of passion, value, unique leadership qualities, and energy to the internet service sector,” IMC said in a statement. “We have no doubt that under his stewardship, Starlink will be a game changer in the ISP sector in Zimbabwe and will play a pivotal role in achieving the Vision 2030 as outlined by President Mnangagwa.”

The announcement of IMC Communications as the “sole and exclusive local partner” for Starlink in Zimbabwe came from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Twitter account in May. The company, which is linked to the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, was relatively unknown in the tech space prior to this announcement. This has added an element of intrigue, especially since another local ISP, Dandemutande, had previously declared an agreement with Starlink to resell its services once SpaceX’s company was licensed in the country.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, uses distributors to reach business customers in various markets. In Africa, notable distributors include Paratus in Zambia and Mozambique, and Karibu Connect in Kenya. The competition in satellite connectivity is intensifying, with Liquid Intelligent Technologies recently partnering with Eutelsat Group to distribute Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services across Africa, presenting a direct challenge to Starlink’s market share, particularly among business customers.

The appointment of Marandure and the impending rollout of Starlink kits signify a significant development in Zimbabwe’s internet service sector. As IMC Communications gears up for this launch, industry observers will be watching closely to see how Starlink’s entry will impact the competitive landscape and internet accessibility in the country.

Source: NewZwire

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...