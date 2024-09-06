How to Choose a Municipal ERP System

In the market for a new municipal ERP system? Presented in no particular order, here are some of the top systems in the field. (Note: Please contact each company for information about pricing.)

PrioriCity by Priority

The users of PrioriCity are municipalities and utility providers. According to the company’s website, “PrioriCity provides a single point of access to efficiently manage collections and administration, education, and maintenance, while maintaining tight control over revenue and expenditures across departments.”

Key features:

Flexible and scalable cloud ERP

Ongoing and automatic ERP cloud software updates

Primary modules include financials, manufacturing, logististics, human resources, time and attendance, project management and more.

Priority cloud ERP solution is SOC1 and ISO 27001 compliant

The reviews are in…

“I think the best part is how you can be part of the involvement of this ERP and learn from others. It is a flexible yet smart system. The competitors are not that flexible.” — Chaim B., G2

Edmunds GovTech

This ERP system is already being used by more than 1,900 local government agencies across the country. Solutions include financial management, personnel management, revenue management, municipal management, online bill pay and managed IT services.

Depending on the solution, key features include:

Online bill pay

Edmunds Viewpoint Analytics — easily accessible financial analytics

Real-time visibility with mobile and tablet options

Flexible reporting

Municipal dashboard

Resident self-service portal

Vendor self-service portal

Employee self-service portal

The reviews are in…

“Very accurate time consuming best employee connected tool. Just with one click they will access you to the whole employee details.” — Fazal H., Capterra

Rock Solid

Offering both deployment and implementation services, Rock Solid delivers an ERP specifically tailored to municipalities.

Key features:

Interactive dashboards

Real-time business analytics

Project and grant accounting

Purchasing and procurement

Financial budgeting

Cashiering

Revenue management

Online payment portal

Reporting and BI

The reviews are in…

“We have integrated this tool with Control-M so that if there is any server or node down issue, we receive alerts on the console and the mail regarding the same. OneView is one of the user-friendly tools.” —MD E., G2

Envisio

More than 100 cities, towns and counties in the U.S. — including Irving, Texas; Kent County, Mich. and Scottsdale, Ariz. — are using Envisio, whose solutions include plans, analytics and dashboards.

Key features include:

Public dashboards

Easy reporting

Automatic data loading

Drop and drag dashboards

Fully customizable

Integrated chat tools

ADA compliant

Mobile responsive

The reviews are in…

“Envisio allowed us to do an easy and quick transition to automated planning software by replicating our existing template. The Envisio team is incredibly responsive, flexible and innovative at coming up with solutions for customizing the software for your needs.” — Nerys R., G2

Oracle NetSuite

With the goal of “providing deeper financial insights,” Oracle NetSuite is a comprehensive solution built on NetSuite, which according to the company is the #1 cloud ERP.

Key features include:

Full governmental financial functionality

Meets GASB reporting requirements for governmental accounting compliance

Security controls and operational and application security practices/policies

Accelerated implementations

Preconfigured setup and data migrations

Real-time, comprehensive view of accounts and balances

The reviews are in…

“Great overall experience with the software. We have found it to be easy to use, it’s configurable to meet our needs and a solution we can grow with. Overall good value, reasonably low cost feature rich completely cloud based ERP system.” — Jon F., Capterra

Microsoft Dynamics 365

This cloud-based solution seamlessly combines CRM and ERP capabilities to connect all parts of your municipality, including finance, human resources and customer relations. Additional capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 include customer service, project operations, marketing and supply chain management.

Key features include:

Standard security and compliance — including identity protection and encryption

Provides centralized data in one place

Automated workflow management

Flexible platform

Smart search feature

Real-time performance metrics

The reviews are in…

“Microsoft Dynamics works best for large organizations that require a system to handle a lot of data input and collection. If you have a large number of employees that need consistent access to the same information, this is a good fit. I find it especially useful in onboarding and screening potential applicants. It would not be as well suited to smaller companies with minimal data management or low hiring standards.” — Madelin J., TrustRadius

Tyler Technologies

TylerTech says its financial solutions are used by more than 4,000 clients across the country. The company’s ERP solution helps centralize data, simplifies processes and connects all parts of a municipality, providing much-needed insight into trends and performance.

Key features include:

Multi-fund accounting system designed for the public sector

Government ERP software is compliant with GAAFR and

GAAP standards

Convenient billing and payment services

Tyler Cashiering is a scalable applications that centralized collection

Regulatory solutions simplify every aspect of regulatory compliance

The reviews are in…