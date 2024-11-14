Google Calls for Fibre Optic Cables to Be Designated as Critical Infrastructure in Africa

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN, – Google has urged African governments to classify fibre optic cables as “critical infrastructure” to protect them from rising theft and vandalism, stressing the importance of secure and reliable internet connectivity for the continent’s digital development.

Charles Murito, Google’s Head of Government Relations and Public Policy in Africa, highlighted that these essential cables — both terrestrial and subsea — serve as the backbone of Africa’s communication networks. In a statement on Thursday, Murito called on governments to not only enhance the security of these cables but also to standardize infrastructure policies across countries to promote the development of robust technology networks.

The appeal comes amid an increase in attacks on telecom infrastructure across Africa, primarily driven by criminal syndicates targeting batteries, generators, and fibre optic cables for resale. These incidents have created substantial repair costs and logistical challenges for network providers, hampering efforts to expand internet access across the continent.

“By classifying fibre optic cables as critical infrastructure, African nations can protect vital communication lines and foster an environment conducive to technological growth,” Murito emphasized.

Securing and expanding fibre optic networks is crucial for Africa’s digital future, as reliable internet connectivity supports economic growth, education, and access to global markets. However, the repeated damage to these networks is driving up costs, discouraging investments, and potentially limiting access for underserved communities.

Google’s call aligns with broader efforts to bolster Africa’s digital infrastructure, as many governments and private sector players work to bridge the digital divide and provide affordable, high-speed internet across the continent.

Source: Reuters

