Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

SOME members of the once powerful Zanu PF’s G40 faction who are in exile have taken to social media to mourn former President Robert Mugabe, once viewed as the godfather of the group vanquished after a military coup in November 2017 toppled the late ex-guerrilla leader.

Mugabe died Friday morning a private hospital in Singapore.

However, his former ministers in the G40 faction, who had come to be close to his wife, Grace, could not be close to each other after they were expelled from Zanu PF with some fleeing into exile fearing arrest and death.

However, the faction members took to the social media, especially Twitter to mourn their ‘icon’ and share their grief.

Former Higher Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo who is reported to be the brains behind G40 faction and alleged to be seeking refuge in Kenya said it was sad that Mugabe had gone at the most trying for Zimbabwe.

“It’s sad you have gone at the most trying time for Zimbabwe. Truth-telling will one day reveal how you fought your regime’s enforcers to find each other with (Joshua) Nkomo in 1987 and (Morgan) Tsvangirai in 2009; and why besides yourself, only (Nelson) Chamisa got your vote for the presidency!” Moyo wrote.

Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Local Government Minister and Zanu PF national political commissar said they would protect Mugabe’s legacy and the legacy would live for many generations to come.

“In your death, hard as it is to fathom we accept that your body had served its purpose but your true legacy will live on. We expected that one day you would depart, but when it happened we were not prepared,” he said.

Kasukuwere said Mugabe, who was unflinching, committed and principled, “had taught them a lot”. Kasukuwere is reported to be holed up in neighbouring South Africa after skipping bail in Zimbabwe last year. He is facing corruption charges in Zimbabwe.

“You never confused your style as you entered Cabinet every Tuesday and how in grace you exited. We will forever protect your real legacy and it will live for many generations to come. Come rain, come thunder we know you as our real hero,” he said.

Former Youth Affairs Minister and Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, who is also in self-imposed exile said he remained a firm disciple of Mugabe’s principled stance.

“I have remained a firm disciple of President Mugabe’s principled stance despite his ouster during the November 2017 coup. I am also proud of having the honour having served under President Mugabe and receiving his tutelage, mentorship and wise counsel.

“Despite some people unsuccessfully trying to persuade me to downplay my interaction with President Mugabe, I choose to live to the dictates of a quote that President Mugabe has consistently used ‘You can never sacrifice principle on the altar of expedience,” said Zhuwao.

Supa Mandiwanzira, the former ICT Minister described Mugabe as a monumental giant.

“A monumental giant in our country and Africa’s history – liberation, politics and economic empowerment – has answered the call from above,” he said.

Another G40 member, Makhosini Hlongwane added; “You lived a full life, yet I don’t understand the timing. This life is a stage. We succeed in some, we don’t in some. Yet you are one of Africa’s greatest sons. Thank you for the time I spent with you”.

Former Deputy Higher Education Minister Godfrey Gandawa whose whereabouts are also a mystery recalled his last public engagement with Mugabe in government.

“I worked with you. I was with you on your last public function as President. Condolences to the family,” the now fugitive former minister said.

Other influential G40 members who are laying low are; former Finance Minister and Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatious Chombo, former Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi, reported to be in South Africa, former Manicaland Provincial Minister, Mandi Chimene, who is also reported to be seeking refuge in Mozambique and for Health Minister Paul Chimedza. – Newzimbabwe