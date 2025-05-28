EFF leader Julius Malema rejects Elon Musk’s Starlink

Spread the love

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, has publicly rejected the operations of Elon Musk’s Starlink in South Africa, accusing the South African government of bowing to foreign pressure.

“The EFF will oppose Starlink in parliament as it is owned by white-genocide peddler Elon Musk and poses a security threat to South Africa,” said Malema.

Malema criticizes the draft policy to ease Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) regulations for multinational companies, suggesting it was motivated by foreign influence.

Speaking to supporters ahead of next week’s by-election, Malema criticised the proposed policy shift, which he said came shortly after a meeting in the White House where concerns were raised about Starlink’s blocked entry into the South African market.

The high-level meeting, aimed at improving diplomatic ties, took place between President Cyril Ramaphosa and then-US President Donald Trump.

The policy proposal, introduced by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi, a member of the Democratic Alliance, outlines how investment programs in the ICT sector could be used to fast-track broadband access. The move, however, has been strongly opposed by various political parties.

Malema openly questioned the timing and intent behind the policy direction, implying it was influenced by external lobbying.

“Today, a tender is given in White House without advertisement, where (Johann) Rupert stands up and says, why is Elon Musk’s Starlink not given an opportunity in South Africa? Elon Musk’s business cannot come to South Africa if it is not complied with 30% BEE,” he said.

He went on to accuse the South African government of undermining transformation laws in favor of multinational corporations.

“The following day, they issued out that they want to relax their BEE deals so that this Starlink can come into South Africa.”

“There is no such law in South Africa. That Starlink will not come into South Africa if it is not complied with the BEE,” Malema added.

The EFF leader stressed that the proposed 30% BEE ownership must benefit a broad base of Black South Africans, not a few elite individuals.

“That 30% must go to black people, as many as possible, because we want to benefit from our own economy. Comrades, we must never be dictated to by business,” he said.

The EFF has vowed to oppose Starlink’s entry into the South African market, calling it a threat to national security and accusing its owner, Elon Musk, of promoting divisive ideologies.

Source: The African Dream

