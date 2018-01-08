Econet Wireless Applies To Construct Own Power Plant

Mobile network operator Econet Wireless has applied to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to construct its own photovoltaic (solar) power plant. Zera is inviting those interested in making any presentations on the aplication to do so within 14-days.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN ELECTRICITY GENERATION LICENCE • Econet Wireless (Private) Limited

Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002

Notice is hereby given that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has received an application from Econet Wireless (Private) limited to construct, own, operate and maintain the proposed 0.45 MW rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant at 8 Earl Road, Willowvale, Harare. The purpose of the generation facilities is for own consumption. The project will also entail connection of the proposed solar system to the Highfield 132/33/11kV substation.

This notice is issued in terms of Section 65(2)(c) of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13: 19) of 2002 as read with Sections 3 and 4 of Part II of Statutory Instrument 103 of 2008 (Electricity (licensing) Regulations 2008).

The licence application by Econet Wireless (Private) Limited was done in terms of the provisions of Sections 40 and 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002.

Any person desiring to make representations on this application for a generation license as advertised may within 14 days from the last day of this publication lodge a written representation with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) whose offices are at 45 Samora Machel Avenue, 14th-floor Century Towers, Harare. The written representations can either be handed over to ZERA offices or emailed to admin@zera.co.zw.

Any objections or representations received after the 14-day period shall not be considered by the Authority.