Econet Slashes SmartBiz Internet Prices by 25% to Boost Digital Adoption

Harare, Zimbabwe — In a move aimed at accelerating digital adoption among businesses and institutions across the country, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reduced the monthly prices of its SmartBiz internet packages by 25%.

This initiative forms part of the telecom giant’s broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and expand access to reliable internet services.

Launched earlier this year, SmartBiz offers unlimited data on Econet’s 4G and 5G networks, designed to meet the growing needs of businesses for high-speed connectivity. The new pricing structure aims to make these packages more affordable, helping businesses leverage digital tools for operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

Under the revised pricing, the SmartBiz 5Mbps package now costs US$45 per month, down from US$70, while the 10Mbps package has dropped from US$112 to US$87. The 20Mbps package has also seen a price cut, falling from US$192 to US$167.

“We believe that reliable and affordable internet access is essential for businesses to thrive in the digital economy,” Econet said in a statement. “By lowering the cost of SmartBiz, we are empowering businesses of all sizes to harness the power of technology and unlock new opportunities.”

To further enhance digital inclusion, Econet has introduced a credit facility for SmartBiz internet routers, targeting churches, schools, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing these institutions with access to high-speed internet without upfront costs.

“By offering a flexible 24-month payment plan, we enable churches, schools, and MSMEs to integrate advanced digital tools into their daily operations without the burden of upfront costs,” the company added.

Econet’s initiative aligns with the Zimbabwean government’s digitalization agenda, which seeks to improve connectivity and boost digital literacy nationwide. By reducing the cost of high-speed internet and offering flexible payment options, Econet is playing a vital role in helping Zimbabwe transition to a fully digital economy.

To qualify for the credit scheme, businesses and institutions must provide necessary documentation, including proof of registration, certificates of incorporation, identification documents, bank statements, and relevant authorization letters.

