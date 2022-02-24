Econet partners Ericsson, launch 5G services in Zimbabwe

GIANT telecoms operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has partnered with Ericsson to launch 5G services in a significant milestone for the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed mobile network operator and in light of Econet’s digital transformation journey.

Ericsson will support Econet with its latest energy-efficient and high-performing Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) solutions for 5G deployment in the capital Harare. The solutions will boost Econet’s capacity and user experience with significantly faster network speeds, which are up to 10 times the speed of 4G technology.

The new, superfast, fifth generation broadband technology, 5G is set to present new opportunities for Econet’s consumer and business customers by offering services such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for homes, small enterprise businesses and schools, among other enterprise customers in Zimbabwe.

The technology will also broaden access to financial inclusion in Zimbabwe’s urban and rural areas.

Ericsson’s common Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) platform aims to help Econet achieves a smooth migration experience from 3 and 4G networks, as the company rolls out 5G in Zimbabwe.

