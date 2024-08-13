Econet network upgrade starts to paying dividends

Spread the love

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s ambitious nationwide network upgrade has begun to reap rewards, with customers across the country starting to notice a marked improvement in network service quality.

Over the past two years, Econet has undertaken modernisation work on its mobile network infrastructure.

The upgrade work has included the rollout of 5G technology, the accelerated upgrade of 3G sites to faster and enhanced LTE (4G) technology, and the deployment of new network sites in areas where there was previously sparse or no coverage.

In Mashonaland East, customers have reported significant improvements in connectivity and call quality, thanks to the infrastructure upgrade work in the province.

Customers have particularly credited the network modernisation work with transforming their digital experience in the province, delivering on the company’s commitment to deliver technology that improves the lives of people.

Ms Tarisai Chokuposha, a businesswoman from Makaha in Mutoko, said Econet’s network upgrade had yielded tangible benefits in her business operations.

“The new 4G technology is much faster and has simplified the process of ordering products from countries like Tanzania and South Africa for me, making my business operations better.

“We are even using WhatsApp to sell to our customers, and so we are grateful to Econet for upgrading their network here.”

Many Econet network users in the province have reported a significant improvement in their customer experience and a drastic reduction in connectivity issues.

Ms Sharon Marume, a resident from Wedza said: “The network is now very good. We can connect to our social media platforms without any challenges. It feels like a new era for us.”

Ms Pauline Makuzunga, another customer from Mudzi in Mutoko, expressed her delight at the improved quality of service.

“We are incredibly happy with what Econet has done here. One morning we just woke up and saw that LTE (4G) was now connecting on our phones. It was like a gift,” she said.

Her comments highlight the welcome nature of the improvements, which have significantly enhanced the user experience.

Dallen Mudzengerere, a tech-savvy user from Murehwa, commended the speed of the new network technology.

“The network is now very fast, and we are enjoying every moment of it. It used to be quite a bit slow to connect, but now we connect ‘just like that’. This is what we needed.”

His comments reflect a growing appreciation for the reliability and efficiency of the upgraded services.

Besides Mashonaland East, Econet has invested significantly in upgrading its network infrastructure across the country to 4G, including upgrades major cities like Harare and Bulawayo, where it has also deployed the superfast 5G technology.

The company deployed over 1 000 LTE (4G) base stations across the country, over the past year alone, underlining its commitment to continuously improving network quality and the overall customer experience.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...