Econet extends smartphone credit scheme repayment terms from 3 to 24 months

Spread the love

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has expanded its popular smartphone credit scheme, Kancane Kancane, by extending the repayment period from just three months to up to 24 months – with no initial deposit required.

The move is set make smartphones significantly more affordable through the flexible repayment options of 6, 12, 18 and up to 24 months, with monthly instalments starting from as little as US$3.28 – depending on the device selected.

Econet said the scheme is open to all salaried individuals – including civil servants, teachers, nurses, students and young professionals – and is designed to help bridge the country’s digital divide

“We’re giving our valued customers the chance to step into the digital world without the burden of high upfront costs,” the company said in a statement.

As mobile banking, e-learning, online shopping, telehealth and remote working become increasingly central to daily life, the high cost of smartphones remains a barrier for many.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), smartphone penetration stood at just 55% at the end of 2024, leaving nearly half the population digitally excluded.

But by eliminating the deposit requirement and stretching repayment terms to two years, Econet is ensuring that even low-income earners and rural communities – where affordability remains a major challenge – get to participate in the digital economy.

To access the Kancane Kancane smartphone credit facility, customers should simply visit any Econet Shop nationwide, undergo quick eligibility checks, and thereafter choose from a wide selection of smartphones – ranging from entry-level models to high-end devices.

The expansion of the scheme is expected to have a huge impact on Zimbabwe’s digital inclusion efforts, particularly as more services and platforms transition online.

Customers are also encouraged to protect their new devices with Econet’s Moovah Mobile Phone Insurance, available from just US$1.23 per month, which covers accidental damage and quick repairs or replacement. – News Day

Like this: Like Loading...