Digital revolution on wheels: Chinese tech giant helps Zim poor access internet, skills

A fortnight ago, President Mnangagwa commissioned the National Digital Ambassadors Programme, an initiative that will potentially transform Zimbabwe’s digital future through an inclusive model that will ensure that rural and the urban poor have access to Information Communication Technologies (ICT) tools.

By Tichaona Zindoga

The initiative is part of a robust digital strides being made in the ICT sector led by the youthful Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Corrier Services, Tatenda Mavatera.

The launch incorporated the commissioning of the DigiTruck concept by Chinese technological giant, Huawei, which has been operating in Zimbabwe for the past 25 years.

The DigiTruck is a cost-effective facility made of a retrofitted container truck equipped with laptops, internet connectivity, and training tools—aims to promote digital literacy, foster innovation and bridge the country’s digital divide. It is a model that has been initiated in African countries such as Uganda, Kenya and South Africa, with the Chinese technological giant Huawei, creating mobile digital classrooms designed to propel Africa toward a tech-driven future.

The digital truck features a 10 kilowatt solar-powered system that supports a mobile digital laboratory, which also has batteries that can last for more than three days without recharging.

It can also accommodate 20 students and one instructor, with each person having access to a laptop. Additionally, there is a 65-inch smart screen for digital skills training.

The project, anchored in the ethos of “leaving no one behind,” seeks to dismantle barriers to digital access, particularly for rural and urban poor communities, while drawing lessons from global models implemented in Africa and in Europe.

Launching the initiative President Mnangagwa revealed a programme of 100 “digital ambassadors” that will be deployed in Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, delivering strategic and inclusive digital literacy, training to the public. This in turn will drive digital literacy, fostering innovation and supporting local businesses, schools and households.

Minister Mavetera praised the DigiTruck facility saying as an “innovative mobile smart laboratory” that “will bring digital skills training to the doorsteps of underserved and marginalised communities, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind”.

“With internet connectivity,” the minister explained, “the DigiTruck enables virtual learning on the go and exemplifies the initiative needed in every province of Zimbabwe to bridge the digital divide and promote an inclusive digital society.”

“This initiative is crucial in empowering individuals to access e-government services and participate in the digital economy, including e-commerce and other online opportunities.

“The DigiTruck is a symbol of hope and progress, reflecting our commitment to providing every Zimbabwean access to essential skills and tools for success in the 21st century. It embodies the devolution agenda in the ICT sector by bringing digital skills training directly to the people.”

Going forward, these mobile units will traverse urban hubs and remote villages, offering free training in digital skills, e-learning platforms, and access to Huawei’s cloud services. Workshops on entrepreneurship and AI basics will empower locals to harness technology for economic growth, aligning with national goals to build a “digitally literate nation” by 2030.

Pivotal

In an exclusive interview, a Huawei company representative outlined the impact that this initiative will bring to Zimbabwe.

“Huawei envisions playing a pivotal role in the local market by providing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that support the growth of the ICT sector,” a company representative said.

“This includes investing in local talent development and fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation in AI and other emerging technologies.”

Huawei has carried a number of digital initiatives like the Seeds for the future Program, ICT Academy and ICT Competition, through which the company has positioned itself at the forefront of the ICT Revolution in Zimbabwe, strengthen ICT Infrustructure to provide the backbone for ICT innovation in Zimbabwe.

The Seeds of the Future initiative, whose patron is the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has been a huge success.

Every year, the programme conducts training and workshops to students and last year November saw five participants from Zimbabwe attending a week-long Digital Study Camp in Shenzhen in China.

The impact of this initiative include enhanced skills development, increased employability for participants, and stronger ties between Huawei and educational institutions.

Similarly, the DigiTruck project has ambitious targets and key performance indicators such as the number of individuals trained, increased internet usage, community engagement levels, and feedback from participants on the initiative’s impact on their livelihoods.

Lessons from Huawei’s African safari

Huawei’s initiative in Zimbabwe mirrors its successful DigiTruck projects in countries like Uganda, Kenya and Senegal.

In Uganda, thanks to the DigiTruck initiative, 10,000 farmers, women, and youth gained digital skills between 2020–2022, leading to a 30 percent rise in tech-enabled small businesses. The model prioritized hyper-local collaboration, partnering with chiefs, schools, and NGOs to tailor content—from agri-tech for farmers to e-commerce for vendors.

In Senegal, to help facilitate digital access for all and bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas, Huawei and partners provided free training in digital skills for young people beginning in 2023, aiming to reach 5,000 youth by 2026. The DigiTruck project closed a gap in the context of a lack of basic digital infrastructure, the lack of digital skills, especially acute in rural areas where around half of the Senegal’s 17.7 million people live.

Kenya’s Digischool Internet Connectivity project represents another angle of Huawei investment in Africa’s ICT. Underpinned by the 9,000-km National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) and Kenya’s Digital Literacy Programme, the Digischool Internet Connectivity project has so far provided 13 schools with fast, reliable, and stable Internet connectivity, benefiting 6,000 learners.

The project has also provided schools with devices, digital content, and teacher training, according to Huawei’s website.

Zimbabwe has set an ambitious target of reaching 1.5 million people through the Digital Ambassador programme.

This will mean more collaboration among various partners to reach the length and breadth of the country.

According to Huawei Zimbabwe, the ICT Ministry is the key point of contact for collaboration with the with local governments, educational institutions, and non-profits are integral to the DigiTruck initiative.

Huawei is open to collaborating with other players, including tech companies and community organizations, to broaden the initiative’s scope and enhance its reach, ensuring a more significant impact on digital inclusion, the company said.

