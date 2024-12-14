Demand for Starlink in Zimbabwe Overwhelms Capacity, Prompts Industry Shake-Up

Spread the love

HARARE – The demand for Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has surged in Zimbabwe, outstripping supply within weeks of its launch on September 7.

Traditional internet services in the country—known for being slow, unreliable, and prohibitively expensive—are being abandoned in favour of the high-speed satellite offering.

Business analyst Chris Muronzi noted that Starlink’s rapid sell-out in urban centres like Harare reflects widespread dissatisfaction with local internet providers, including Econet, TelOne, and NetOne. “Years of poor service, coupled with high costs, have driven many Zimbabweans to seek alternatives,” Muronzi said.

Starlink, a division of Musk’s SpaceX, provides high-speed internet via low Earth orbit satellites, particularly catering to underserved regions. In Zimbabwe, the one-time cost of a Starlink kit is $350, with monthly charges starting at $50 for unlimited data. This has sparked intense interest among residents frustrated by the high costs and inefficiencies of traditional providers.

According to Muronzi, local operators have been forced to respond to Starlink’s competitive pricing. “Econet, for instance, introduced high-speed broadband at $45 per month, while smaller ISPs like Powertel dropped their unlimited data plans to $30. The competition is driving much-needed pricing adjustments in the market.”

Starlink’s Accessibility and Challenges

While Starlink’s pricing appeals to small businesses and middle-income households, the upfront costs remain a barrier for many in low-income communities. Most of the early adopters are affluent residents in Harare’s northern suburbs, with technicians like William Chui installing around 300 kits since the launch.

However, the service’s rapid popularity has led to bottlenecks. Harare, Bulawayo, and other urban centres have reached capacity, leaving residents like network engineer Alois Kachere on waiting lists. “Even if it means I will wait until January, I don’t care. As long as it’s not Econet, Telecel, or NetOne,” Kachere said.

Despite these challenges, Starlink’s impact is already evident in rural and underserved areas, where traditional infrastructure is lacking. Jacob Mtisi, CEO of ICT company Hamsole, emphasised that local operators must innovate to remain competitive. “Operators need to improve service quality, invest in infrastructure, and consider partnerships with satellite providers,” Mtisi said, citing Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ collaboration with Eutelsat as an example.

A Changing Landscape

The arrival of Starlink is transforming Zimbabwe’s telecommunications landscape. Muronzi highlighted its potential to bridge the digital divide while challenging the dominance of local providers. “The post-Starlink era is creating opportunities for small businesses and encouraging local operators to rethink their strategies.”

Amid the growing demand, Starlink has faced logistical hurdles, including reports of black-market sales and arrests for unauthorised kit distribution. Musk’s team has pledged to expand capacity in dense urban areas, promising improvements in service availability.

For many Zimbabweans, Starlink represents a long-awaited solution to years of frustration with traditional internet services. As the market adjusts to this new player, both businesses and consumers stand to benefit from improved competition and connectivity.

