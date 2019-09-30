Government has called for a private public partnership in the schools computerisation programme to help close the digital gap between urban and rural schools.

While most schools in urban areas have been computerised, offering information and computer technology subjects, rural schools continue to lag behind, hence the calls to close the digital gap.

Speaking at the official handover of a fully furnished computer laboratory at Mwenje Primary School in Chiredzi donated by Malilangwe Trust, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavhima said the newly adopted competency-based curriculum requires all children to be exposed to ICTs, hence the drive to computerise all schools in the country.

“It is sad that while many schools in the urban set up are computerised, only a few in rural areas are, and it is our mandate as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure these schools are equally equipped, so we call for partnerships because we cannot do it alone,” said Professor Mavhima.

Malilangwe Trust Finance Executive, Luke Matara said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility, adding that they will continue supporting schools in Chiredzi district.

“As Malilangwe Trust, we will continue to work together with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education here in the district. We are happy to report that Mwenje has become one of the few schools with ICT facilities in the district,” Mr Matara said.

Chiredzi East Legislator, Honorable Denford Masiya, thanked the Trust for the donation, but challenged government to ensure computerisation of more schools in the area.

In Masvingo Province, only 27 percent of schools are computerised and in Chiredzi district, out of 189 schools, only 15 offer ICT subjects.