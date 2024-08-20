Chiredzi people living in South Africa ‘digitally’

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Seven wards in Chiredzi rely on South African mobile networks for connectivity because there is no connection from the Zimbabwe side.

This is despite that Government policy is to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all people are connected to internet.

The report is part of the concerns raised by Chiredzi RDC Masterplan team led by Aaron Mabaso.

He said that there are areas in Chiredzi that completely don’t have network connectivity hence residents rely on South African mobile companies across Limpopo River.

“One of our findings in infrastructure is that there is insufficient provision of infrastructure to the extent that there are areas which don’t have access to mobile networks, “said Mabaso.

The affected wards are 1, 2, 3, 12, 15, 24 and 26.

Chief Sengwe whose area of jurisdiction is mostly affected once told The Mirror that he misses a lot of meetings because messages sent on WhatsApp don’t get to him.

“My area is affected by lack of mobile networks, I have missed many meetings because of lack of network in my area,“ said Chief Sengwe.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...